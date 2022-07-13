New Delhi: In one of the most appalling seizures at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport or Delhi Airport, the Customs department confiscated as many as 45 handguns from two passengers, both Indian nationals, said an airport official Wednesday. Jagjit Singh and his wife Jaswinder Kaur, who arrived in New Delhi from Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) on July 11 along with their infant daughter were found in the possession of the handguns. “The passengers were intercepted by the Customs officers when they had crossed the green channel of the arrival hall and were approaching the east gate,” the official said.Also Read - Delhi Metro Deliberates On Three-Coach System For Rithala-Bawana-Narela Corridor

“Jagjit Singh was carrying two trolley bags which were handed over to him by his elder brother Manjit Singh, who had arrived from Paris almost at the same time and day Jagjit and Jaswinder arrived from Vietnam,” the official said, adding after this Manjit managed to slip out of the airport. Also Read - Delhi Metro To Roll Out Its First E-Auto Service From Dwarka Starting August

He said that Jaswinder Kaur was also an active part of the plan and helped remove and destroy the tags of both the trolley bags containing 45 guns. “Both the accused passengers have admitted their previous indulgence in smuggling of 25 pieces of assorted guns from Turkey,” said the official. Also Read - Minor Bleeds From Nose After Being Slapped By Constable In Delhi, City Police Takes Cognizance

Accordingly, the two trolley bags along with recovered guns were seized and the passengers were arrested under section 104 of the Customs Act.

Meanwhile, sources told IANS that a ballistics report will confirm whether the guns are real or not. “But in a preliminary report, the NSG has confirmed that the guns are fully functional and can be used,” a source said.

(With agency inputs)