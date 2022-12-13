Top Recommended Stories
These 450 Medical Tests Will be Free in Delhi From 1st Jan 2023 | Check FULL LIST
Free medical tests in Delhi: In the initial phase, the tests will be available at mohalla clinics across the city and later the facility will be extended to government hospitals as well, officials familiar with the matter stated.
New Delhi: In a bid to help those who are unable to afford private healthcare, the Delhi government has decided to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1. Chief Minister Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, officials told news agency PTI. “Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone’s economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people cannot afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people,” he tweeted.
Also Read:
Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone’s economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become v expensive. Many people can’t afford pvt healthcare. This step will help all such people https://t.co/2B94b6YPCZ
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 13, 2022
In the initial phase, the tests will be available at mohalla clinics across the city and later the facility will be extended to government hospitals as well, officials familiar with the matter stated. At present, the number of medical tests provided free of cost by the city government is 212.
Check List of 212 Free Laboratory Tests Available at Mohalla Clinics
Medical Tests That Are Free in Delhi
|Test
|Charges (In Rs.)
|I.V.P.
|FREE
|Ultra Sound
|FREE
|ECHO
|FREE
|Blood Processing
(From private Hospital & Nursing Homes only)
|Rs.1050 each (For whole blood & packed cell)
|Rs.300 each (Platelet concentrate & ffp)
|CT SCAN
|PLAIN
|CONTRAST
|Brain
|FREE
|FREE
|PN/Orbit
|FREE
|FREE
|Neck Pharynx, Larynx
|FREE
|FREE
|Thyroid
|FREE
|FREE
|Chest
|FREE
|FREE
|Abdomen Upper
|FREE
|FREE
|Abdomen Lower
|FREE
|FREE
|Abdomen Whole
|FREE
|FREE
Chest with complete abdomen
Spine-3 vertebral level 1 region)
|FREE
|FREE
|(only non ionic Contrast)
|–
|–
|CT guided Biopsy Whole Body
|FREE
|FREE
|Services
|Location
|Charges
|Pathology
|GF. OT Block
|FREE
|Biochemistry
|-Do-
|FREE
|Microbiology
|-Do-
|FREE
|Blood Bank
|1st Floor Emergency
|FREE
|Radiology IVP
|GF OT Block
|FREE
|Ultra sound/ CT Scan
|-DO-
|FREE
|ECG
|Casualty Block
|FREE
|ECHO
|New Medicine Block
|FREE
|Test Hotler/ Analysis
|-Do-
|FREE
|TMT/ Haemo-Dialysis/ Endoscope
|-Do-
|FREE
Haemoglobin test, stool routine, kidney function test, liver function test, lipid profile, blood glucose random test, etc are some of the tests which are provided free of cost in Delhi hospitals.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.