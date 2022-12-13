These 450 Medical Tests Will be Free in Delhi From 1st Jan 2023 | Check FULL LIST

Free medical tests in Delhi: In the initial phase, the tests will be available at mohalla clinics across the city and later the facility will be extended to government hospitals as well, officials familiar with the matter stated.

New Delhi: In a bid to help those who are unable to afford private healthcare, the Delhi government has decided to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1. Chief Minister Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, officials told news agency PTI. “Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone’s economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people cannot afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people,” he tweeted.

Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone’s economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become v expensive. Many people can’t afford pvt healthcare. This step will help all such people https://t.co/2B94b6YPCZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 13, 2022

In the initial phase, the tests will be available at mohalla clinics across the city and later the facility will be extended to government hospitals as well, officials familiar with the matter stated. At present, the number of medical tests provided free of cost by the city government is 212.

Medical Tests That Are Free in Delhi

Test Charges (In Rs.) I.V.P. FREE Ultra Sound FREE ECHO FREE Blood Processing

(From private Hospital & Nursing Homes only) Rs.1050 each (For whole blood & packed cell) Rs.300 each (Platelet concentrate & ffp) CT SCAN PLAIN CONTRAST Brain FREE FREE PN/Orbit FREE FREE Neck Pharynx, Larynx FREE FREE Thyroid FREE FREE Chest FREE FREE Abdomen Upper FREE FREE Abdomen Lower FREE FREE Abdomen Whole FREE FREE Chest with complete abdomen Spine-3 vertebral level 1 region) FREE FREE (only non ionic Contrast) – – CT guided Biopsy Whole Body FREE FREE

Services Location Charges Pathology GF. OT Block FREE Biochemistry -Do- FREE Microbiology -Do- FREE Blood Bank 1st Floor Emergency FREE Radiology IVP GF OT Block FREE Ultra sound/ CT Scan -DO- FREE ECG Casualty Block FREE ECHO New Medicine Block FREE Test Hotler/ Analysis -Do- FREE TMT/ Haemo-Dialysis/ Endoscope -Do- FREE Haemoglobin test, stool routine, kidney function test, liver function test, lipid profile, blood glucose random test, etc are some of the tests which are provided free of cost in Delhi hospitals.