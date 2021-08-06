Delhi Lockdown: As Covid-19 cases have significantly reduced in the national capital, Delhi BJP leaders today protested near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding permission for complete reopening of all weekly markets. Notably, the weekly markets were shut during the second wave in Delhi and are yet to be reopened even as other sectors of the economy saw phased resumption last month.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Update: Improvement Exams From Aug 25, Results by Sept 30, SC Informed

Led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, party leaders assembled at the Chandgiram Akhara. As they marched towards the chief minister’s residence police stopped them at a barricade.

The weekly markets should be reopened as they are means of livelihood for lakhs of people, Gupta said.

As per Delhi government orders, only one weekly market in a municipal ward is allowed to open. These markets were closed after Covid cases started rising and lockdown was imposed to check the second wave in April.

Delhi HC seeks reply from Kejriwal Govt on reopening of weekly markets

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court had Monday directed the Arvind government to file a reply on a petition seeking to resume all weekly markets with all precautions and COVID-19 appropriate behavior or provide financial assistance to street vendors.

Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a petition filed by the Saptahik Patri Bazar Association. The matter will be heard next on August 17.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The Covid death toll rose to 25,060 in the city, according to the latest health bulletin.

No death was recorded in Delhi due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent. This was the fifth time, since the start of the second Covid wave in the national capital when zero fatality had been logged in a day.