4th Wave of Corona Latest News Today: Days after Gujarat and Maharashtra reported cases of the new XE Covid-19 variant, Delhi government said that it keep a watchful eye over the situation. Addressing a presser on Monday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain asked people to not worry ‘until a new variant of concern is detected’. “100-200 Covid cases are being reported in Delhi. No. of hospitalization are also going down. The World Health Organisation has not declared any new variant of concern so there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern gets detected”, news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.Also Read - India's Two COVID XE Variant Cases: Is Fourth Wave Coming?

Interacting with reporters, Jain also sought to allay apprehensions over the steady rise in daily cases in Delhi and the positivity rate logging beyond one per cent in the last few days. “The count of daily cases in Delhi is being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions, and that is going down. The focus shouldn’t be on positivity rate much as of now,” Jain said. He asserted that “Every day a new variant is getting generated as the virus is mutating”. According to data shared by the health department, Delhi reported 141 fresh Covid cases and one more death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.29 percent. Gujarat reported its first XE variant case after a man from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 during his visit to Vadodara, a state official had said. Prior to this, Mumbai civic body officials had said that a woman who had arrived from South Africa in February-end and tested positive in March has been infected by the XE variant, but the health ministry has not confirmed it to be so. The ministry had said that the present evidence does not yet indicate that it is a case of the XE variant. The WHO has issued a warning against XE, a new variant of Omicron first detected in the UK, and suggested that it could be more transmissible than any COVID-19 strain so far. The XE variant is a combination or recombinant of both sub-variants – BA.1 and BA.2 – of Omicron. The genomic analysis of the Covid-19 XE variant sample from Gujarat is still underway and results are expected soon, Union health ministry sources had said on Saturday.

Will Omicron Trigger 4th COVID Wave in India?

Talking to ANI, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief NK Arora asserted that there was “nothing to panic about” as none of the cases reported have caused any serious infection. The data on COVID cases in India “does not show very rapid spread” at the moment.

“Omicron giving rise to many new variants. It’s of X series like XE & others. These variants will keep on occurring. Nothing to panic about as none of these are causing serious diseases or at the moment from Indian data it doesn’t show a very rapid spread,” NK Arora was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.