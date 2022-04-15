New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory for schools and directed them to close their entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff tests positive for coronavirus. The latest guidelines come after a few students and staff members of a top private school have tested positive for Covid-19, triggering concerns among parents about the safety of their wards and the possible closure of schools again.Also Read - Hardship And Suffering: Woman Who Jumped Off Akshardham Metro Station Was Deaf-Mute, Had Quit Job Recently

Delhi government’s guidelines for schools

If any COVID case is noticed or reported to the school authority the same must be informed to the Directorate of Education immediately.

The concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may be/must be closed down for time being after the detection of COVID cases.

Students, teachers, and other staff must wear face masks, and maintain social distancing.

Besides, the government also advised schools to apprise students, parents, and other supporting staff about regular washing of hands and the use of sanitizers.

The fresh infections in the privately run schools in the national capital have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases of the disease. However, both chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia maintained that the government is closely monitoring the situation, and asked people not to panic as there is no rise in hospitalisation.

"If schools don't follow all protocols, they will have to be closed again and that will further cause learning loss to students," said a parent. Jyoti Arora, the principal, Mount Abu Public School, said she is not in favor of closing down the entire school. She said it would be more practical to cordon off the particular class or block for a few days.

Shubhi Soni, head of the Shri Ram Wonder Years in Rohini said, “The Covid-19 pandemic will never go but the hysteria around it will end. It will be reduced to an endemic like influenza and the seasonal flu in the coming years. The government’s decision to make mask-wearing optional in public places is the reason behind the current spike in coronavirus cases.”