New Delhi: As Coronavirus cases witnessed a steady rise across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is planning to reconsider its earlier decision to lift the fine on not wearing face masks in public places. A final decision on the same will be taken on April 20 when DDMA will hold a meeting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and senior officers of the departments concerned are expected to attend the crucial meeting.Also Read - Delhi Private Schools Fees Hike Row: What Education Minister Manish Sisodia Said

Traders have also urged the DDMA to make masks mandatory again so that strict restrictions don’t need to be imposed. Terming the removal of the mask mandate a “hasty decision”, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) general secretary Praveen Khandelwal said,”People had accepted masks as part of their life, and most were wearing it. DDMA’s move was taken in haste. Making masks mandatory is not harmful for any business or community. But curbs are.” Also Read - Is India On The Verge Of Fourth COVID Wave? Delhi, Mumbai, Noida And Gurugram Record Spike In Cases

Earlier this month, the Delhi health department issued an order stating that no fine will be imposed anymore on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi. Since then a lot of people stopped using it despite an uptick in cases. For the unversed, there was a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. Also Read - Tragic! Girl Who Jumped from Delhi's Akshardham Metro Station Succumbs to Injuries

Besides, the Centre had also advised the states and Union territories to consider discontinuing the Covid containment measures in view of a sharp decline in the number of fresh cases of infection in the country.

COVID-19 Cases on Rise in Delhi-NCR

Earlier on Thursday, the National Capital registered 325 fresh cases of Covid-19, a spike of 26 cases compared to Wednesday’s tally. According to the data released by the state health ministry, 224 patients recovered and zero patients succumbed to the virus.

The test positivity rate stood at 2.49%. But it has risen from 0.5% a week ago to 2.70% on Monday, reported PTI. The overall Covid-19 tally on Wednesday stood at 18,66,380 and the toll at 26,158.

Delhi Govt Monitoring Situation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no need to panic since hospitalisations are low. “We are keeping an eye on the situation. If need be, we will bring in a SOP for Delhi schools for Covid”, he added.