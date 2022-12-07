Meet AAP’s Bobi Darling, Who Won From Sultanpuri In Delhi MCD Polls: 5 Things To Know

Bobi Kinnar, also known as Bobi Darling have won from Sultanpuri and are the first ever transgender member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

New Delhi: As AAP has sweeped away majority of seats in Delhi MCD polls, there is something historic too in this year’s victory. Bobi Kinnar or Bobi Darling have carved their name in history by becoming the first transgender member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and lone transgender candidate from Sultanpuri-A ward, Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes in the Delhi MCD Elections.

Bobi has been a popular name in Sultanpuri due to their extensive social work.

HERE ARE 5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BOBI KINNAR:

Before contesting the MCD polls on an AAP ticket, Bobi Kinnar previously contested the 2017 elections as an independent candidate.

The 38-year-old was born and raised in Sultanpuri, facing discrimination because of their gender identity.

Bobi were taken by the transgender community at the age of 14-15. From there, they went on to become a wedding dancer, and later entered politics through social work.

Bobi rose to the ranks of a politician due to their extensive social work in the area and are also the president of the Delhi unit of the Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee.

After being chosen to represent the party, Bobi are committed to work towards beautification of their constituency and improve the lives of their neighbours. Bobi had said that they would work to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).