6 Found Dead Inside House In Delhi’s Shastri Park Area, Poisonous Smoke From Mosquito Repellant Reason

New Delhi: Six people of a family were found dead in their house in the Shastri Park area after they inhaled carbon monoxide produced as a result of the overnight burning of mosquito repellant while they were sleeping, DCP North East district informed.

According to a senior police official, the police control room received a distress call around 9 a.m. at the Shastri Park police station that fire had broken out in a house at Mazar Wala Road, Machhi Market, Shastri Park.

A total nine persons were involved in the incident, of which two are receiving treatment for burn injuries and one was discharged after first aid. The deceased include four men, a woman and a toddler. “Two persons, including a 15-year-old girl are getting treated for the burn injuries,” said the official.

According to primary reports, the family had lit a mosquito coil in the house which fell on the mattress. The mattress caught fire which led to the room getting filled with smoke causing suffocation and the eventual death of the family members.

“The toxic fumes caused house inmates to lose consciousness and later died due to suffocation,” said the official, adding that further investigation is on.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.