7 Patients Dead After Fake Doctors Perform Surgery: Here’s How South Delhi Medical Racket Unfolded

A medical racket has been unfolded in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area where in the last seven years, 7 patients have died as surgeries on them were performed by fake doctors. Know all about it..

New Delhi: The profession and job of a doctor is considered very noble as they are the ones after God, who can save the lives of people when they are battling any disease or problem. However, in today’s times, there are a lot of people who have been misusing their profession to earn money, without thinking that it may cost a lot of innocent people, their lives. In a recent finding, a South Delhi Medical Racket has been unfolded in the Greater Kailash area. Two fake doctors, by showing false documents, have performed surgeries on innocent people and in the last seven years, seven patients have lost their lives due to ‘medical negligence’. Know all about this medical racket..

