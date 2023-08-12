Home

77th Independence Day: E-Tickets Now Available For Red Fort Parade; Check Pass Price, Timings, Online Booking Details

The government has launched a portal– www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. You can log into this site and purchase e-tickets for the 77th Independence Day function at Red Fort.

New Delhi: As August 15, 2023 approaches, the nation is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day and the major highlight of the celebrations is the grand parade at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. This occasion stands as a national holiday, dedicated to honoring and celebrating India’s struggle towards freedom. The ceremony at Red Fort starts with the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police presenting a Guard of Honour to the Prime Minister which will be followed by the unfurling of the National Flag, playing of the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute. After the cultural program and other events are held, tri-coloured balloons will be released into the sky.

Watching the Independence Day parade is a pride of every Indian citizen. It also gives immense pleasure to witness the parades of every state with its diversified cultures gives me immense pleasure. According to a PIB report, around 1,800 special guests from all across the country will be attending the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Procedure To Book Tickets for Independence Day Parade 2023

Visit the official website aamantran.mod.gov.in

Search for Online Ticket Booking for Independence Day 2023.

Fill the required information like name, contact details, and number of tickets.

Upload your required documents for verification.

After that, select the number of tickets and category.

Make the payment for the selected tickets.

Take a print out or you’ll receive a message on your phone for the tickets to show at the time of the entrance.

Red Fort Parade Ticket Prices

If you are planning to visit the Red Fort Parade, you should book the tickets online in advance. The online tickets are available two days before the main event. There are three categories of tickets. The first is Rs. 20/- per person, the second one is Rs. 100/- per person, and the third one is Rs. 500/- per person. The tickets are limited, so book your tickets as soon as possible.

Timings for Independence Day 2023 Parade

The time for the Independence Day event is from 9:00 Am to 12:00 PM. All the visitors should be present before 8:30 at the venue i.e. the Red Fort. At exactly 9’o clock flag hosting ceremony will take place. To book your tickets, the tickets will be available two days before the event at 7:00 at the counter of the Red Fort.

