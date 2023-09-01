Home

Delhi HORROR: 85-Yr-Old Woman Raped, Punched, Slashed With Blade In Shakurpur Slum; DCW Issues Notice

An 85-year-old woman was raped, punched and attacked with a blade at her home in a slum area of Delhi's Shakurpur on early Friday morning.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was allegedly raped and assaulted at her home in a slum area of Delhi’s Shakurpur. According to reports, the accused barged into the 85-year-old victim’s house at around 4 AM on Friday morning and raped her.

Following the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police, urging them to take strict action in this regard.

According to the women’s panel, the octogenarian victim, who was staying alone in a slum, alleged that a man barged into her living area around 4 am and raped her. The elderly woman also narrated that the accused punched her in the face, slashed her lip with a blade, and tried to strangulate her.

“The victim has also informed that the accused punched her face, cut her lip with a blade and tried to strangulate her,” the DCW said in its notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) district.

The panel added that the elderly victim’s body and private parts also bear injury marks.

“There are injuries all over her body and private parts as well,” the DCW said in its notice while seeking a copy of the FIR registered in the matter along with the fact whether the police has a list of all the elderly people living alone in the district.

“Please inform us of the steps taken to protect them,” the DCW said in its notice.

The DCW has sought an action taken report on the matter by September 5.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by September 5,” it said.

Meanwhile, condemning the barbaric incident, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said seeing the victim’s injuries “shook my soul”.

“Today, humanity has been torn apart in Delhi! At 4 a.m this morning in Shakarpur, an 85-year-old woman was brutally raped inside her hut. Meeting her and seeing her wounds shook my soul. Whether it’s an 8-month-old baby or an 85-year-old woman, they are all victims of barbarity. The demand for the police to issue notices and make arrests has been raised!,” Maliwal wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

