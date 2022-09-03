Delhi: Police have apprehended three people from Rajasthan allegedly for robbing two men in Delhi’s Paharganj area. Police were able to nab the accused with the help of Paytm transaction of Rs 100. According to officials, a total of 6,270 grams of gold, three-kilogram silver, 500 grams of gold deposited in IIFL and 106 raw diamonds with other diamond jewellery all worth Rs 5.5 to 6 crores were recovered from their possession, reported news agency PTI.Also Read - Biker Dead in Alleged Hit And Run Near Vinod Nagar in Delhi, Case Filed

THE ROBBERY

The complainant, Somveer along with his colleague Jagdeep Saini, picked up the parcels from their office in Paharganj earlier in the week and were on their way towards DBG road. When they reached near Millenium hotel, they saw two persons present there. One of them was wearing a police uniform, they said, adding that he asked for their bags for checking.

Meanwhile, two more persons came and threw chilli powder in their eyes threatened to kill them if they did not handover the bags. The accused robbed their parcels consisting of jewellery and fled from there, police said.

PAYTM TRANSACTION LEADS TO ARREST

During the investigation, police checked over 700 CCTV footage of the last seven days when the incident took place and also gathered local intelligence near the spot. Even the activities of four persons near the spot appeared suspicious, the officer said.

It was found that the accused persons were talking to a cab driver and one of them had transferred Rs 100 to the account of the driver through Paytm in exchange for cash for buying tea, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said. The transaction was analysed and the culprits were identified as the residents Nagesh Kumar (28), Shivam (23) and Manish Kumar (22), all residents of Najafgarh.

Police found that the accused had gone to Rajasthan. A team was sent to Jaipur and three persons were arrested. Further investigation is underway to arrest all the culprits.