A Realtor, 2 Milkmen And An Evil Plot To Grab Properties: Murder Of A 72-Yr-Old Woman In East Delhi

Initially the woman's death was thought to be the result of an accident, but at the hospital the cops noticed several piercings on her body. These wounds are now considered to be stab injuries.

New Delhi: A 72-year-old woman died after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times with a sharp object 52 times on her left shoulder, face, back and chest by some unidentified persons on Tuesday while she was riding a scooter from Mandawali to Preet Vihar in East Delhi.

The woman was identified as Sudha Gupta, a 72-year-old housewife, who had lost her husband around 12 years ago. She had three sons and two daughters. Two of her sons are doctors while the third is a property dealer. The daughters are married. The family owned several properties, all of which were looked after by the septuagenarian.

Initially the woman’s death was thought to be the result of an accident, but at the hospital the cops noticed several piercings on her body. These wounds are now considered to be stab injuries. Accordingly, police have filed an FIR for homicide and launched a murder investigation.

How was the plan to kill the elderly woman hatched

According to the police the accused had hatched the plan in order to acquire some of her properties. One of the accused in the murder is a property dealer who was aware that she owned various properties and would rent them out.

One of the accused is a property dealer who was aware of her possession and was eyeing her properties worth Rs. 30-40 crore for quite a long time. He allegedly consulted the others accused in the case whether they should use arms or a knife to kill the woman.

The accused have been identified as Monu Dedha alias Chacha (18), Pushpendra Yadav alias Aiyaa (18), Sarthak Nagar alias Ladoo (19) and Vikas Chaudhary alias Lalla (20). Dedha works as property dealer, while Ladoo and Lalla are milkmen. all four of them are school dropouts.

The accused watched several videos on YouTube on how to successfully execute a murder and used awls and ice picks in order to evade being charged under the Arms Act if caught

Dedha, Yadav and Sarthak brought three ice-picks and attacked the woman to ensure she dies. Later Vikas Chaudhary met the three men and dropped the Gurugram, from their they booked a taxi through a cab aggregator and fled. The trio stayed at the house of an associate in Haryana’s Rithoj village.

The PCR call

On Tuesday at round 2:30 pm the police received two PCR calls regarding a woman being stabbed by two men the second about a woman being rushed to a hospital. Amrutha Guguloth, DCP (East), said, “The initial medical report received from the hospital where the woman was first taken said it was trauma due to a road accident. At the second hospital, we learnt the woman had succumbed to her injuries.”

However, when the body was examined, the police personnel noticed multiple piercings like those made by a big needle or an ice pick. “The left shoulder, face, side of the chest, waist and back all had these wounds,” said Guguloth.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was attacked while she was on her way home in Laxmi Nagar after collecting the rent from one of her properties in Mandawali.

