AAP’s Sanjay Singh Challenges Delhi HC Order In Supreme Court, Calls His Arrest By ED ‘Illegal’

AAP leader Sanjay Singh challenges the decision of the Delhi High Court in the Supreme Court; he has also called his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate as 'illegal'.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month for his connection with the alleged Delhi Liquor Scam Case. The leader has now filed a petition in the apex court, challenging the decision of the Delhi High Court, taken against him. After the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea of Sanjay Singh challenging his arrest in the Delhi Liquor Scam case, the Aam Aadmi Party leader has filed a petition in the Supreme Court. Sanjay Singh has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the order of the High Court. In the petition, Sanjay Singh has termed his arrest by the ED as ‘illegal’.

Sanjay Singh Moves Supreme Court

Sanjay Singh, a prominent leader of the national political party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been behind the bars since October 4, 2023 when he was arrested after a whole day of questioning by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate. The leader has not got bail yet and after the order of the Delhi High Court, he has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the order of the former.

Sanjay Singh’s Judicial Custody Extended Till Nov 10

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the Judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh till November 10 next month in connection with the alleged liquor scam case. As mentioned earlier, he was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case. Singh had moved an application seeking directions to jail authorities to ensure adequate medical treatment and to allow him to continue regular treatment from his private doctor.

Court Rejected Singh’s Permission To Seek Treatment

Noting the submissions, the court said, Singh deserves adequate treatment which may not be possible from jail hence he be permitted to consult his eye specialist. The court said it did not see any reason to reject Singh’s permission to seek private treatment. The court further directed that no supporter of the accused be allowed near him in order to prevent any unnecessary trouble to patients of eye centres.

The court also allowed Sanjay Singh to sign two cheques for the purpose of meeting family expenses and also permitted him to sign two letters addressed to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in connection with the release of the transfer of funds.

What Is The Delhi Liquor Scam Case?

If you are not aware of the Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case, know here what it is related to. The scam pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP. Apart from Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain are also in jail, Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has also been sent a summon by ED.

(Inputs from ANI)

