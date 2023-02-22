AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Is The New Mayor Of Delhi; Who Is She?

Home

Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi received 150 votes as against BJP candidate Rekha Gupta's 116. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia congratulated Shelly Oberoi for winning the mayoral election, saying the "goons lost, the public won."

New Delhi: After three abortive attempts to elect mayor for the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi has been elected as the new mayor of Delhi on Wednesday. Of the total 266 total votes cast for the mayoral elections, the AAP candidate bagged 150 votes while the BJP nominee, Rekha Gupta, trailed at 116 votes. “I assure you all that I will run this House in a constitutional manner. I expect you all will maintain the dignity of the House and cooperate in its smooth functioning,” Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said after winning.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia congratulated Shelly Oberoi for winning the mayoral election, saying the “goons lost, the public won.”

“The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

गुंडे हार गये, जनता जीत गयी. दिल्ली नगर निगम में आम आदमी पार्टी का मेयर बनने पर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत बधाई और दिल्ली की जनता का तहे दिल से एक बार फिर से आभार. AAP की पहली मेयर @OberoiShelly को भी बहुत बहुत बधाई — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 22, 2023

Who Is Shelly Oberoi

Shelly Oberoi won the MCD civic election from her ward on December 7.

She has worked as an assistant professor in Delhi University.

The 39-year-old councilor is also a lifetime member of Indian Commerce Association (ICA).

Shelly has received multiple awards at various conferences.

She earned her doctoral degree in philosophy from Indira Gandhi National Open University’s School of Management Studies.

The councillor has been awarded both the ‘Miss Kamla Rani Prize’ and a scholarship for achieving the highest grade point average among all the students in the college.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held the voting process on Wednesday after three failed attempts on January 6, January 24 and February 6.

AAP won the December poll battle by securing 134 of 250 wards, bringing an end to BJP’s 15 years of rule over the civic body and was expected to appoint its mayor but could not do so after a row erupted over the order of oath ceremony and allowing the members appointed by LG VK Saxena to vote which led to clashes.

