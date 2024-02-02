AAP, BJP March Towards Each Others Offices In Delhi; Over 200 Workers Detained

Hundreds of workers of the AAP and the BJP marched towards each other's officers at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, but were intercepted by a contingent of the Delhi Police who detained over 200 workers of both parties.

Delhi News: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP led protest marches towards each other’s offices in the national capital as the row over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls escalated between the two rival parties on Friday.

“We had already made elaborate arrangements with multi-layered barricades to stop the workers to reach to the party offices. About 150 workers from AAP and 60 from BJP have been detained and taken to separate police stations in buses,” said an official.

The official said over 1,000 personnel were deployed around ITO and DDU Marg.

Two companies of paramilitary comprising women staff and personnel from Delhi Police’s armed unit were deployed at the DDU Marg with anti-riot gears and baton to control over the protestors, he said.

The AAP march began soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann left the protest site announcing peaceful protest to their party workers.

VIDEO | AAP workers stage protest in Delhi alleging cheating by the BJP in recently concluded Chandigarh mayoral polls. pic.twitter.com/xgZV8FlKGW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2024

The AAP leaders had directed the party workers to halt wherever the Delhi Police stops them.

The BJP’s protest was led by its Delhi unit head Virendra Sachdeva.

#WATCH | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hold a protest against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Chandigarh mayoral elections, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/iEVyDCvJ2U — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

A senior police officer said the protestors were detained at around 1.45 pm and were taken to separate police stations from where they will be released after a few hours.

Security had been stepped up in central Delhi since morning with multi-layered barricading on several roads leading to the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and deployment of additional personnel in view of demonstrations by the AAP and the BJP.

While the AAP is staging a protest alleging cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP has said its members are protesting near the AAP head office against the “corruption” in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

(With inputs from agencies)

