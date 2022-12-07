AAP MCD Election Result 2022: Full List Of Winners of AAP

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022, AAP Winner List: Get the ward wise names of winning candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party below. The party has registered thumping victory in MCD polls.

MCD Election Results 2022: Complete AAP Winners List

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: A see-saw battle was witnessed between the BJP and AAP when the counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections began on Wednesday morning. However, after hours of counting, the Kejriwal-led party emerged victorious in 106 wards and maintained a lead on 26 others, the official trends showed. The exit polls had also predicted a big win for the AAP. For the unversed, the BJP has been at the helm for the past 15 years in the MCD and it ran a high-pitched campaign as senior leaders of the BJP campaigned in the elections.



AAP Candidates: Ward-wise Winners LIST

WARDS CANDIDATES

Baljeet Nagar Runakshi Sharma

Baprola Ravinder Kumar

Bankner Dinesh Kumar

Ballimaran Mohd Sadiq

Bawana Pawan Kumar

Budh Vihar Amrit Lal Jain

Civil Lines Vikas Tank

Daryaganj Sarika Chaudhary

Dwarka-C Sunita

Janakpuri South Dimple Ahuja

Madanpur Khadar East Praveen Kumar

Ranjeet Nagar Ankush Narang

Alipur Deep Khatri

Aman Vihar Ravinder Bhardwaj

Ashok Vihar Rita Khari

Bazar Sita Ram Rafia Mahim

Bhalswa Ajit Singh

Budh Nagar Amrit Lal Jain

Chandni Chowk Punardeep Singh Swahney

Chhitranjan Park Ashu Thakur

Dabri Tillotma Chaudhary

Dhirpur Neha Aggarwal

Dilshad colony Behn Preeti

Holambi Kalan Rachna Sethi

Jahangir Puri Hema Vohra

Jama Masjid Sultana Abad

Jawalapuri Santosh Devi

Jharoda Gagan Choubey

Khyala Shilpa Kaur

Mangolpuri Rajesh Kumar

Mehrauli Rekha Chaudhary

Moti Nagar Alka Dhingra

Narela Shweta Khatri

Pul Pehladpur Rakesh Lohia

Rajneet Nagar Ankush Narang

Sultanpuri-A Bobby Kinnar

Tilak Nagar Ashok Manu

West patel Nagar Kavita Chauhan

RK Puram Dharamvir Singh

Rohini-A Pradeep Mittal

Rajinder Nagar Aarti Chawla

Patparganj Seema Mann Singh

Sriram Colony Mohammad Aamil Malik

Badarpur Manju Devi

Sant Nagar Rubi

Kadipur Munesh Devi

Timarpur Promila Gupta

Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel

Sarup Nagar Joginder Singh

Rohini-B Suman Anil Rana

Vijay Vihar Pushpa

Shahbaad Dairy Ram Chander

Khanjawala Sandeep

Rani Khera Manisha Jasbir Karala

Nangloi Hemlata

Nilothi Babina Shokeen

Kirari Ramesh Chand

Mubarikpur Rajesh Kumar Gupta

Nithari Mamata Gupta

Sultanpuri-B Daulat

Mangolpuri-A Dharam Rakshak (AAP)

Mangolpuri-B Suman (AAP)

Shalimar Bagh-A Jalaj Kumar (AAP)

Wazir Pur Chitra Vidyarthi (AAP)

Kishan Ganj Pooja

Sadar Bazar Usha Sharma

Chandani Mahal Aaley Mohammed Iqbal

Delhi Gate Kiran Bala

Quraish Nagar Shamim Bano (AAP)

Karol Bagh Urmila Devi

Dev Nagar Mahesh Kumar

West Patel Nagar Kavita Chauhan

East Patel Nagar Shelly Oberoi

Karam Pura Rakesh Joshi

Ramesh Nagar Puneet Rai

Madipur Sahil Gangwal

Vishnu Garden Meenakshi Chandela

Chaukhandi Nagar Sunil Kumar Chadda

Subhash Nagar Manju Setia

Meanwhile, addressing the media at the party headquarters after the results, spokesperson Sanjeev Jha said that the Mayor will be from AAP. “The BJP has covered Delhi in garbage, it’ll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal’s government will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP in MCD so that Delhi emerges as a clean and beautiful city,” he said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, on the other hand said,”BJP got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the one who works for development. Today, Delhi has wiped out the ‘keechar’ that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal. We’ll transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world”.