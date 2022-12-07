AAP MCD Election Result 2022: Full List Of Winners of AAP

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: A see-saw battle was witnessed between the BJP and AAP when the counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections began on Wednesday morning. However, after hours of counting, the Kejriwal-led party emerged victorious in 106 wards and maintained a lead on 26 others, the official trends showed. The exit polls had also predicted a big win for the AAP. For the unversed, the BJP has been at the helm for the past 15 years in the MCD and it ran a high-pitched campaign as senior leaders of the BJP campaigned in the elections. 

AAP Candidates: Ward-wise Winners LIST

      WARDS                                       CANDIDATES   

  • Baljeet Nagar                        Runakshi Sharma
  • Baprola                                  Ravinder Kumar
  • Bankner                                  Dinesh Kumar
  • Ballimaran                             Mohd Sadiq
  • Bawana                                    Pawan Kumar
  • Budh Vihar                              Amrit Lal Jain
  • Civil Lines                                 Vikas Tank
  • Daryaganj                                 Sarika Chaudhary
  • Dwarka-C                                       Sunita
  • Janakpuri South                      Dimple Ahuja
  • Madanpur Khadar East              Praveen Kumar
  • Ranjeet Nagar                               Ankush Narang
  • Alipur                                           Deep Khatri
  • Aman Vihar                                Ravinder Bhardwaj
  • Ashok Vihar                                Rita Khari
  • Bazar Sita Ram                           Rafia Mahim
  • Bhalswa                                        Ajit Singh
  • Budh Nagar                                  Amrit Lal Jain
  • Chandni Chowk                         Punardeep Singh Swahney
  • Chhitranjan Park                             Ashu Thakur
  • Dabri                                              Tillotma Chaudhary
  • Dhirpur                                           Neha Aggarwal
  • Dilshad colony                               Behn Preeti
  • Holambi Kalan                                Rachna Sethi
  • Jahangir Puri                                    Hema Vohra
  • Jama Masjid                                     Sultana Abad
  • Jawalapuri                                         Santosh Devi
  • Jharoda                                               Gagan Choubey
  • Khyala                                                     Shilpa Kaur
  • Mangolpuri                                           Rajesh Kumar
  • Mehrauli                                                Rekha Chaudhary
  • Moti Nagar                                           Alka Dhingra
  • Narela                                                    Shweta Khatri
  • Pul Pehladpur                                       Rakesh Lohia
  • Rajneet Nagar                                      Ankush Narang
  • Sultanpuri-A                                        Bobby Kinnar
  • Tilak Nagar                                           Ashok Manu
  • West patel Nagar                                  Kavita Chauhan
  • RK Puram                                               Dharamvir Singh
  • Rohini-A                                                 Pradeep Mittal
  • Rajinder Nagar                                       Aarti Chawla
  • Patparganj                                               Seema Mann Singh
  • Sriram Colony                                      Mohammad Aamil Malik
  •  Aman Vihar                                                Ravindra Bharadwaj
  • Badarpur                                                Manju Devi
  • Sant Nagar                                            Rubi
  • Kadipur                                                Munesh Devi
  •  Timarpur                                     Promila Gupta
  • Adarsh Nagar                                     Mukesh Goel
  • Sarup Nagar                                   Joginder Singh
  • Rohini-B                                        Suman Anil Rana
  • Vijay Vihar                                    Pushpa
  • Shahbaad Dairy                         Ram Chander
  •  Khanjawala                                Sandeep
  • Rani Khera                                  Manisha Jasbir Karala
  • Nangloi                                          Hemlata
  • Nilothi                                    Babina Shokeen
  • Kirari                                       Ramesh Chand
  • Mubarikpur                            Rajesh Kumar Gupta
  • Nithari                                    Mamata Gupta
  • Aman Vihar                         Ravindra Bhardwaj (AAP)
  • Mangol Puri                         Rajesh Kumar (AAP)
  • Sultanpuri-B                         Daulat
  • Jawalapuri                            Santosh Devi
  • Mangolpuri-A                Dharam Rakshak (AAP)
  • Mangolpuri-B                 Suman (AAP)
  • Shalimar Bagh-A            Jalaj Kumar (AAP)
  • Wazir Pur                       Chitra Vidyarthi (AAP)
  • Kishan Ganj                  Pooja
  • Sadar Bazar                   Usha Sharma
  • Chandani Mahal          Aaley Mohammed Iqbal
  • Delhi Gate                       Kiran Bala
  • Bazar Sita Ram            Rafia Mahir
  • Ballimaran                    Mohammad Sadiq
  • Quraish Nagar            Shamim Bano (AAP)
  • Karol Bagh                    Urmila Devi
  • Dev Nagar                      Mahesh Kumar
  • West Patel Nagar        Kavita Chauhan
  • East Patel Nagar         Shelly Oberoi
  • Karam Pura              Rakesh Joshi
  • Ramesh Nagar          Puneet Rai
  • Madipur                 Sahil Gangwal
  • Vishnu Garden        Meenakshi Chandela
  • Chaukhandi Nagar  Sunil Kumar Chadda
  • Subhash Nagar          Manju Setia

Meanwhile, addressing the media at the party headquarters after the results, spokesperson Sanjeev Jha said that the Mayor will be from AAP. “The BJP has covered Delhi in garbage, it’ll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal’s government will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP in MCD so that Delhi emerges as a clean and beautiful city,” he said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, on the other hand said,”BJP got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the one who works for development. Today, Delhi has wiped out the ‘keechar’ that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal. We’ll transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world”.

