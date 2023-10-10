AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s ED Custody Extended Till October 13 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

New Delhi, Oct 10 (ANI): AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh being brought to Rouse Avenue Court to appear in a connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Sanjay Singh’s ED Custody: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of AAP leader and Member of Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh on Tuesday has been extended till October 13 by a Delhi special court. Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi Excise Policy. With the extension, the central agency now has three more days to interrogate Singh. The orders on an application moved by the anti-money laundering agency were passed by the Special Judge for ED cases MK Nagpal.

Sanjay Singh’s Role In Granting Liquor Licences In Punjab

The application filed by ED states the facts and the case file produced before the court by the investigating officer reveals the discovery of some fresh facts and recovery of some fresh digital evidence in a recent search conducted during the course of the ongoing investigation, the judge noted adding that the oral testimony of a witness revealed the role played by Singh in the grant of some liquor licences in Punjab.

A close associate of the accused told a witness about Singh’s alleged involvement in the awarding of liquor licences in Delhi for monetary consideration, the judge noted while extending his remand.

Fresh Digital Data Submitted

The judge, citing the ED’s application, said Singh’s associate had been summoned to join the investigation and both were required to be questioned with regard to the fresh evidence and that the court noted it is also being submitted that digital data of around 200 GB has been recovered during the course of fresh search which is yet to be analysed and the accused confronted with it.

“Therefore, in view of the above facts and circumstances and the submissions made, this court deems it necessary to extend the ED custody of the accused for a further period of 3 days and he shall now be produced before this court from ED custody on October 13,” the judge said.

Analyse All Digital Data Without Delay: Court To ED

However, the IO is being directed to ensure that all digital data is analysed without any further delay, the above task of interrogation and confrontation of the accused, and also the examination of relevant witnesses shall be completed by then, the judge said ordering that Singh’s interrogation shall be conducted at a place having CCTV coverage and the ED will preserve the footage.

The ED’s application prayed for the extension of Singh’s custody, which was to end on Tuesday, by 5 days, accusing him of non-cooperation.

Sanjay Singh’s lawyer, Senior Advocate Rebecca John claimed the ED had no ground for seeking the extension of her client’s custody in the case which was based on shifting statements of co-accused Amit Arora.

“I (Singh) will not plead guilty to your fanciful allegations,” she told the court.

At the end of the arguments on the extension of custody, Singh claimed before the judge that the ED tried to whisk him away from its office with an “ulterior motive.”

“After you granted remand (to ED) on the last date of hearing, at 10 at night, I was told that I was being taken somewhere else. I asked why, didn’t they inform the court. They (ED officials) said there was some issue of chemical pesticide. They said they got phone calls from people above. I told them I won’t go outside without the court’s order. They asked me to give that in writing.

“The next day they said the same thing. They had some ulterior motive. I asked what happens if I am killed in an encounter, who will be responsible? They said they will be responsible. What’s the point of responsibility when I am dead. Again and again, I asked for court’s order,” Singh told the judge.

