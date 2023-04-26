Home

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Elected Delhi Mayor As BJP Candidate Shikha Rai Withdraws Nomination

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Shelly Oberoi was re-elected as the Delhi Mayor after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination.

Shelly Oberoi won the MCD civic election from her ward on December 7 in 2022.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday was re-elected as the Delhi Mayor after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination. Delhi gets a new mayor after the end of financial year (March 31).

The elections for the Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Delhi were scheduled for today. However, the BJP candidates’ withdrawal led the AAP candidates to unanimously win the posts for the second consecutive term. AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal also got another term as deputy mayor after BJP candidate Soni Pal withdrew her nomination.

On February, Shelly Oberoi was elected Mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after much wrangling over the post between the AAP and the BJP. The last three attempts to elect the Mayor had failed after the AAP and BJP councillors literally came to blows. They met for the first time on January 6, the second on January 24 and the last on February 6.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 134 of the 250 seats in the House.

Who Is Shelly Oberoi

Shelly Oberoi has worked as an assistant professor in Delhi University.

The 39-year-old councilor is a lifetime member of Indian Commerce Association (ICA).

The new Mayor of Delhi Shelly Oberoi earned her doctoral degree in philosophy from Indira Gandhi National Open University’s School of Management Studies.

The councillor has been awarded both the ‘Miss Kamla Rani Prize’ and a scholarship for achieving the highest grade point average among all the students in the college.

