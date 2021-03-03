New Delhi: After sweeping the Delhi MCD Bypolls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday addressed the Aam Aadmi Party workers where he slammed the BJP government, alleging misrule in MCD for 15 years. Calling it a victory of AAP’s clean politics, Arvind Kejriwal said that the MCD election results have shown that people have reposed their faith in AAP and Delhi government. Also Read - Karnataka Sex Tape Scandal: As Ramesh Jarkiholi Resigns, Here's a List of Past Political Controversies

Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking to party workers following the victory in MCD bypolls said, "It shows that people are happy with AAP's work. In 2015, we won 67 of 70 seats, in 2020 we won 62 of 70 seats and now in MCD bypolls, by giving us 4 of 5 seats, people want us to continue."

"The results are an indication of what kind of outcome is expected next year in the civic body polls. We are waiting for it and will make the city neat and clean," Kejriwal said in his address at the AAP office on DDU Marg, where he celebrated the MCD bypoll win with AAP workers.

Arvind Kejriwal also said, “People were so upset with BJP’s 15-year work in MCD that they gave them 0 (seats). MCD has only spread trash in Delhi, so corrupt that people call it “Most Corrupt Department”. By voting AAP, people now want good work in MCD too.”

Of the five MCD wards where bypolls were held on February 28, AAP has won four and the Congress one.

The AAP convener said people wanted a change in the three municipal corporations in Delhi and advised the newly elected councillors to work honestly and with humility.