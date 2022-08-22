New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday made a sensational claim that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has the audio recording of the ‘BJP leader’ who offered the latter to join the Saffron camp.Also Read - Video: Telangana BJP Chief Faces Flak For Fetching Amit Shah's Shoes Outside Temple | WATCH

Earlier today Sisodia, who is in the eye of a political storm over corruption allegations, alleged that he received messages stating that if he split the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by breaking away, the cases registered against him by the CBI will be withdrawn and he will be made Delhi chief minister.

"I got a message. It had two parts. One said that all CBI and ED cases against me will be withdrawn. The other part asked me to leave AAP and join the BJP, and they'll make me a Chief Minister candidate since BJP has no CM candidate in Delhi. ," Sisodia said at a press conference in Ahmedabad.

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister also claimed that those who messaged him said they got Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Jayant Panda to join the BJP and asked him to trust them.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the cases registered against Sisodia are because of “AAP’s growing presence in Gujarat.” He added, “All these cases are because of the Gujarat assembly elections. Manish Sisodia could be arrested in the next few days. Many others will also be arrested, even me. All this will stop after December,” Kejriwal said.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 31 places including Sisodia’s residence and the premises of some bureaucrats. Top leaders from both AAP and BJP have been addressing press conferences accusing each other of corruption. AAP alleges that cases against Sisodia and other leaders are cooked up because the BJP fears the popularity of the party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.