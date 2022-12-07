AAP’s Bobby Wins from Sultanpuri-A Ward, MCD Gets its First Transgender Councillor

New Delhi: The national capital has got its first transgender councillor after Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Bobby Kinnar won the civic polls from Sultanpuri-A ward on Wednesday. Bobby Kinnar (38) was given a ticket from Sultanpuri A (ward 43) seat. She has been associated with AAP since the Anna movement and later when the party was formed.

Earlier, Bobby had contested the civic polls in 2017 as an independent candidate. While campaigning for the polls, the AAP candidate had promised to take the Kejriwal government’s work to the public and work towards ending corruption if she becomes a councillor.

Bobby is also the president ‘Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee’ Delhi unit. She has been associated with this organisation for the last 15 years.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the halfway mark in the counting of votes in 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, as per the latest trends on Wednesday, hinting that the exit polls which predicted the party’s edge were right. According to the latest data by the Election Commission till 11 am, the AAP is leading in 102 seats (plus 25 wins) breaching the halfway mark with a total of 127 wards. Meanwhile, the BJP is leading in 83 wards (plus 26 wins).