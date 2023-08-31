‘Your Account Is Credited With…’: Delhi Jeweller Loses Nearly Rs 3 Lakh In New Payment Scam

Home

A jeweller lost nearly Rs 3 lakh in an online scam in Delhi's Chandni Chowk after he received fake payment messages.

With the rise of the digital economy, scammers now reach targets by social media and text, as well as phone and email. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Online scams have become a major issue across the world with many falling prey to bogus payment methods and losing large amounts of money. These scammers find new methods to lure victims by false recruitment – suggesting they are destined for real job -, fake payments and more. With the help of technology, they are able to easily trick victims. With the rise of the digital economy, scammers now reach targets by social media and text, as well as phone and email. Online payment platforms, apps, and marketplaces have also increased opportunities. Still, many of their tactics and strategies are similar. In a recent incident, a jeweller lost nearly Rs 3 lakh in an online payment scam in Delhi.

Naval Kishore Khandelwal runs a jewellery store in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. Khandelwal was on a visit to Ayodha when his sons received a call to buy gold from his shop, according to a report by NDTV. The caller told Khandelwal’s sons that he wanted to buy 15 gram gold chain and both parties struck a deal.

The caller said he would make the payment online as he could not visit the shop. He asked Khandelwal to provide internet banking details so that he could make the payment. Khandelwal sent him the details and received a message saying he was credited with “Rs 93,400”. After receiving the message, Khandelwal’s store delivered the 15 gram gold to the caller’s address. The next day, the caller contacted the store and said he wanted to purchase a 30 gram gold chain. Khandelwal had received another text message on his mobile number that his bank account was credited with “Rs 1,95,000”. The 30 gram gold chain was then delivered to the ‘customer’s’ address. Later, Khandelwal checked his bank account but found no money had been deposited. He again checked the messages he received and found that it was “fake”. The messages looked similar to the ones sent by the bank when money is always credited or debited. It carried all the details of the bank account number and the amount of money credited in the same format. But, it was found to be fake as it was not sent from the bank.

