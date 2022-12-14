Acid Attack on 17-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Delhi’s Dwarka, Shocking Video Emerges

New Delhi: In yet another deeply disturbing incident, a boy threw acid on a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Dwarka area of the national capital on Wednesday. The incident took place at 9 AM when the victim was on her way to school. CCTV footage accessed by India.com showed the girl walking on a road when two bike-borne assailants threw acid at her face. The accused fled the spot soon after committing the crime.

The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Her condition is said to be stable. “The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on”, said Delhi Police.

It added, “A PCR call was received around 9am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of PS Mohan Garden. It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two bike-borne persons at around 7:30am.”

द्वारका मोड़ के पास एक स्कूली छात्रा पर तेज़ाब फेंका। हमारी टीम पीड़िता की मदद के लिए अस्पताल पहुँच रही है। बेटी को इंसाफ़ दिलाएँगे। दिल्ली महिला आयोग सालों से देश में तेज़ाब बैन करने की लड़ाई लड़ रहा है। कब जगेंगी सरकारें? — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 14, 2022

Taking cognizance of the matter, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal hit out at the government and demanded complete ban on the retaile sale of acid. “Acid was thrown at a schoolgirl near Dwarka. Our team is reaching the hospital to help the victim. Will get justice for the daughter. The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?” she tweeted.