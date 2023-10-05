Home

News

Top Cop Shoots Self Dead At Delhi Home Days After Wife’s Demise

Top Cop Shoots Self Dead At Delhi Home Days After Wife’s Demise

Anil Kumar Sisodia was posted as ACP headquarters in southwest district. He shot himself using a private revolver, police said, adding Sisodia's wife died on Monday.

Representational Image

New Delhi: A top ranking police officer allegedly died by suicide at his home in Bhogal area of southeast Delhi on Wednesday. A Delhi Police spokesperson said that Anil Kumar Sisodia, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Headquarters, shot himself dead, barely two days after his wife’s death.

Trending Now

Anil Kumar Sisodia was posted as ACP headquarters in southwest district. He shot himself using a personal revolver, police said, adding Sisodia’s wife had died on Monday.

You may like to read

They said that Sisodia’s body was discovered on Wednesday evening after staff of southwest district reached his home in Masjid Lane, Bhogal as he was not responding to calls and messages being sent to him.

The ACP had reached his home around 9 pm on Tuesday after performing his duties, the police said.

An official, citing preliminary investigation by Delhi Police, said that ACP Sisodia was depressed after his wife’s passing three days ago on Monday.

“A 55-year-old ACP of Delhi Police, identified as Anil Sisodia, allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Jangpura. His wife passed away three days back,” Delhi Police said in an official statement.

A detailed inquest proceeding has been started. All aspects are being looked into, police said, adding that Sisodia used to live at the house along with his wife.

Delhi Police woman constable dies by suicide

The incident comes barely two days after a 26-year-old woman constable of the Delhi Police allegedly hanged herself at her rented apartment in the Mehrauli area of south Delhi.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Monday morning.

“It was found that the victim, hailing from Mizoram, who was posted as a constable at Kishangarh Police Station committed suicide at her rented apartment in Mehrauli area. She committed suicide by hanging herself,” police had said.

Police said they have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. Investigation is on into the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES