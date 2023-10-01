Home

Afghan Embassy In India To End Operations From Today; Here’s Why

The Afghan Embassy in India has ended of its operations in the country citing “lack of resources” and “failure to meet Afghanistan’s interests”.

New Delhi: The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has announced to end its operations in India, effective from Sunday, October 1, citing ‘lack of support from the host government and the failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan’s interests’, as per the official statement. “It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations,” the statement read. According to the statement, the Afghanistan embassy has encountered a ‘significant absence of essential support from the Indian Government, impeding their ability to carry out their duties effectively.’

Reasons Behind Closure of the Afghanistan Embassy’s Operations in India

According to the Afghanistan embassy, the decision was made after careful consideration, considering the historic ties and long-standing partnership between Afghanistan and India.

The embassy stated that it has experienced lack of diplomatic support in the country and there is an absence of a ‘legitimate’ functioning government in Kabul. It also cited challenges such as shortage of both personnel and resources available. “The lack of timely and sufficient support from visa renewal for diplomats to other critical areas of cooperation led to an understandable frustration among our team and impeded our ability to carry out routine duties effectively,” the statement read.

It is worth noting that the emergency consular services for the citizens of Afghanistan will be operative till the transfer of the custodial authority of the embassy to the host country, the statement read.

The situation unfolded when the Afghan ambassador and other high-ranking diplomats from the embassy departed India for Europe and subsequently the United States gained asylum. This information was conveyed by three embassy officials to Reuters on Friday. Notably, five Afghan diplomats have left India, embassy officials stated.

The embassy stated that it had previously informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about its intention to cease operations in New Delhi. The embassy affirmed that this communication accurately reflects the considerations that influenced the closure.

It also requested the Indian Government to safeguard interests of the citizens of Afghanistan residing, working, studying, trading, and engaging in various activities in the country.

The Afghan embassy also refuted unfounded allegations of internal strife or disagreements among its diplomatic staff, as well as any diplomats exploiting the crisis to seek asylum in a third country.

“Such rumours are unfounded and do not reflect the reality of our mission. We remain a united team working towards the best interests of Afghanistan,” the embassy said.

In 2021, following the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, India shuttered its embassy in the country. Nonetheless, New Delhi permitted Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and mission staff appointed during the tenure of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to continue issuing visas and manage trade affairs in India.

