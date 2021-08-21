Delhi Rain Latest Update: After water logging was witnessed following heavy rain in the national capital, a 3km-long traffic jam was witnessed on Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Saturday evening. The traffic system of Ghaziabad has also been disrupted due to heavy rain in Delhi-NCR. Hundreds of vehicles were seen stuck in jam at many places as police failed to open the jam.Also Read - This Video of a Deer Having a Fun Time Jumping and Playing in a Rain Puddle is too Delightful | WATCH

Long traffic jam was also seen on Delhi-Meerut Expressway at Entry-3 Point in Ghaziabad. Motorists were stuck in long queue from Vijayanagar to Lalkuan. Hundreds of vehicles were also stuck in a heavy jam on ROB under construction near Lalkuan.

In the meantime, the Ghaziabad Traffic Police has tweeted that there is traffic pressure due to waterlogging. It said the traffic police are on the spot and the jam is being cleared.

Apart from this, the traffic jam was also seen at many places on the road from Meerut to Ghaziabad via Modinagar-Muradnagar.

Earlier in the day, waterlogging and traffic jams were witnessed at multiple places in Delhi including at Minto Bridge, Rajghat, Connaught Place and ITO.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded 139 mm of rainfall, the highest one-day rain for August in at least 13 years. It has issued an ‘orange’ alert, a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply, for the city.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the field staff was on the ground to address waterlogging complaints on priority.

Due to the waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses and traffic moved at a snail’s pace at many stretches. The traffic police took to Twitter to inform commuters about road closures.

“Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageways) has been closed due to waterlogging. Please avoid (the) stretch,” the traffic police said in a tweet.

Commuters had a harrowing experience travelling from one place to another. People were also seen wading through waterlogged streets in different areas of the national capital.