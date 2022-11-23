After Massage, New Video Showing Satyendar Jain Having Sumptuous Meal Inside Tihar Jail Goes Viral | Watch

Another clip of the Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain has emerged apparently showing him eating 'packaged food'

New Delhi: A day after a video of AAP minister Satyendar Jain enjoying a massage inside Tihar jail went viral, another clip of the Aam Aadmi Party leader has emerged apparently showing him eating ‘packaged food’. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala tweeted the video and said, “One more video from media! After taking maalish from rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation! Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza!” Interestingly, it was claimed that Jain has lost around 8 kg in jail as he was not ‘basic food’.

Earlier this week, a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Jain in the prison. The ED had claimed in a court that Jain was getting special treatment inside the Tihar Jail including massage and special food, and provided CCTV footage to substantiate the claim.

One more video from media! After taking maalish from rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation! Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza! pic.twitter.com/IaXzgJsJnL — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 23, 2022



Yesterday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently drew flak as videos purportedly showing its jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the “silence” of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While Jain moved a court in Delhi seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly leaking the CCTV footage, AAP leader and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia defended his colleague, claiming he was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury, and accused the BJP of doing “cheap” politics on his health issues.

The BJP, on the other hand, alleged the AAP is a symbol of corruption and nepotism as every day the wrongdoings of its party leaders are coming to the fore. Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said: “AAP has become a symbol of corruption and nepotism. The relatives of leaders, who are being accused of corruption, are getting tickets for the MCD polls.”