Agnipath Protest Latest Updates: Along with other states, the Agnipath protest reached the national capital on Friday with agitators vandalising a bus in northeast Delhi.Also Read - Thief Uses 'Spiderman' Moves To Climb Walls To Rob House Full Of People In Delhi

The incident took place at around 11.30 AM when a group of youngsters reached the Wazirabad road near the Khajuri Khas Flyover and tried to block traffic. Also Read - Amid Blistering Heatwave, Delhi Grapples With Water Crisis in Several Areas | Details Here

“The windscreen of a mini bus was damaged after some protesters pelted the bus with stones,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-east), Sanjay Kumar Sain, told news agency IANS. Also Read - BJP Worker Shot Dead in North East Delhi, Son Stabbed

The officer said that precautionary arrangements were already in place across the district due to which a police team quickly reached the spot and dispersed the protesters.

Soon after the incident was reported, the police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Khajuri Khas police station.

The protests erupted across states after the Union Cabinet, earlier this week, approved the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the armed forces. The ‘Agnipath’ model will foresee the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in army, air force and navy for four years, including six months of training.

At the end of four years, 25 per cent of the soldiers recruited under this scheme will be inducted into the armed forces as ‘Agniveers’.