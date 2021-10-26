New Delhi: Keeping in mind the surge in coronavirus cases in many states, the Central government on Tuesday launched a new campaign in the national capital during which over 10,000 devotees observing fast on Chhath Puja. Notably, the campaign was launched by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri at Ibrahimpur village in North East Delhi’s Burari area.Also Read - 'You Can Not Board Mumbai Local Trains if ...', Maharashtra Govt's BIG Decision Every Mumbaikar Should Know

He was accompanied by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Later, Puri shared pictures of the launch and sought blessings for all from Chhathi Maiya in a tweet in Bhojpuri.

The campaign assumes significance as the celebration of Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and temples was prohibited in view of COVID by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on September 30. However, the DDMA is expected to permit the festival at public places after its meeting on Wednesday.

Manoj Tiwari, North East Delhi MP, who had strongly opposed the ban on Chhath, had on Tuesday announced the campaign to vaccinate “Chhathvratis” so that the festival is celebrated safely.

The Central government said that over 10,000 persons are to be administrated the vaccine across the city during the campaign.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of “Arghya” by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to allow Chhath Puja in Delhi.

With inputs from PTI)