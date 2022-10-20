New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continue to fall across the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided that the compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act will not be extended beyond September 30. The DDMA has also decided to stop levying the ₹500 fine for not wearing masks in public places.Also Read - BREAKING: Three Killed, Seven Injured After Explosion At Firecracker Factory In MP's Morena

"The provision to impose a penalty of Rs 500 on the general public for not wearing a face mask in public places, stands withdrawn. However, in crowded public places, all public are advised to wear masks", Health & family welfare dept, Delhi government said in a statement.

For the unversed, a Rs 500 penalty for not wearing mask in public was reimposed by the city authorities this April due to rising Covid cases. However, in a meeting held last month, DDMA had emphasised not lowering guard against COVID due to upcoming festivals even as it decided to do away with wearing face masks after September 30.

On the other hand, with India reporting a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, former Director of Delhi AIIMS, Dr Randeep Guleria urged the common people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

He said, “I would suggest to everyone that if they are going out and especially in crowded places then they must wear a mask. High-risk groups, elderly people should avoid going out because there are high chances of spreading infection and some can also get a serious infection.”

“New variants are expected and this variant has a tendency to mutate that will continue, but now the situation is different, earlier, there was no vaccination, but people are now vaccinated also. But this doesn’t mean that people will stop taking precautions, festival season is coming up and cases are also rising,” he explained further.