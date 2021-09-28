New Delhi: Keeping the level of air pollution in mind, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Tuesday ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. The move from the DPCC has come ahead of the festive season.Also Read - Prime Focus is Right to Life of Citizens, Says Supreme Court on Firecrackers Ban

As per the order, the DPCC said that several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of COVID-19 and largescale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in agglomeration of people in violation of social distancing norms but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Delhi.

In the order, it said that the bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections.