Home

News

Delhi

Delhi College Hostel Warden Strip-Search Female Students Over Theft Suspicion, Fact-Finding Committee Formed

Delhi College Hostel Warden Strip-Search Female Students Over Theft Suspicion, Fact-Finding Committee Formed

The accused warden found that Rs 8,000 was missing from her bag and she suspected these two students of theft and strip-searched them.

New Delhi: A fact-finding committee was constituted by the administration of Ahilya Bai College of Nursing of LNJP hospital after two students were allegedly harassed and stripped by the hostel warden over suspicion of theft.

“Two female nursing students of Ahilya Bai College of Nursing were allegedly harassed and stripped on 2nd May. It was found that the hostel warden found Rs 8000 missing from her bag and suspected the two students of stealing it. The two were stripped and checked but nothing was found on them,” said Delhi Police officials told news agency ANI.

You may like to read

On Tuesday around 1 pm, a PCR call was received regarding an incident of alleged harassment and stripping of nursing students at Ahilyabai College of Nursing of LNJP hospital, a senior police officer said Wednesday.

During inquiry, it was found that two BSC nursing final year students, residing in a college hostel, had, along with other students and the warden, gone for a community programme in the Mandi House area.

The warden found that Rs 8,000 was missing from her bag and she suspected these two students of theft, the officer said. It was alleged that the warden strip-searched them with the help of other students, but no money was found in their possession, he added.

After the incident, the parents of the students arrived at the hostel and filed a complaint with the college administration. They also filed a complaint at the IP Estate police station, alleging that the girls were stripped.

After initial enquiry, a zero FIR under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at IP Estate police station, they said, adding the case will be transferred to Tilak Marg police station.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.