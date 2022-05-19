New Delhi: The country’s premier medical facility, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday announced a hike in the room rent and diet charge for private wards and the abolition of user charges for all investigations and laboratory charges.Also Read - AIIMS In Karnataka: What We Know So Far

The charges for its A-category room in private wards have been doubled from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per day, whereas B-category rooms rise from Rs 2,000 per day to Rs 3,000 from June 1. The room rent for both categories is inclusive of admission charges.

The premier health institution has set charge of Rs 300 per day for diet at the private wards. The revised price will also be applicable from June 1. "The 10 days advance deposit for A class/deluxe room will be Rs 63,000 and for B class/ordinary rooms will be Rs 33,000. The revised charge will be applicable with effect from June 1, 2022", the AIIMS said in a statement.

All tests under Rs 300 to be free

In a separate statement, the AIIMS also announced the abolition of user charges for all investigations and laboratory charges currently costing up to Rs 300 per procedure. This means a whole host of blood, urine tests, ultrasound, X-Rays, among others will now be available free. It comes as a big relief to those from the economically weaker sections.

“AIIMS is pleased to approve abolition of user charges for all investigations and laboratory charges currently costing upto Rs 300 per procedure in AIIMS Hospital and all centres with immediate effect,” the premier health institution said.

(With IANS inputs)