AIIMS-Delhi Server Down: Hospital Issues Fresh SOPs. Read Here

For the unversed, the server for National Informatics Centre’s eHospital used at AIIMS-New Delhi has been down since 7 am Wednesday, affecting the healthcare centre’s outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection services.

New Delhi: With the server being down for more than 24 hours now, All India Institute of Medical Sciences issued a fresh set of SOPs which says admission, discharge and transfer of patients will be done manually at the hospital. “Latest SOPs that have to be followed in manual mode till E-Hospital is down; admission, discharge and transfer to be done manually at AIIMS, New Delhi. Death/birth certificates to be made manually on forms as per instruction from working committee”, the hospital said.

“A team from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) working at AIIMS informed that this may be a ransomware attack, which is being reported to and will be investigated by appropriate law enforcement authorities”, AIIMS said in a statement.

“The outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation and appointment system, among others have been affected,” an AIIMS official said.

The hospital said that measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and NIC. “AIIMS and NIC will take due precaution to prevent future such attacks. As of 7.30 pm, the hospital services are running on manual mode,” it added.