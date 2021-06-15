New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are going down and the national capital eased COVID restrictions, the AIIMS Delhi in a statement on Tuesday said that it will resume OPD services from June 18 in a phased manner. Notably, the OPD services were stopped at the medical institute due to the increasing outbreak of coronavirus in the national capital. Also Read - As States Ease Curbs, Experts Worry of Third COVID Wave, Support Lockdown Till Dec 2021

The development comes as the country on Tuesday recorded a single day rise of 60,471 new coronavirus infections, the lowest after 75 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,95,70,881, while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday stated that the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,77,031 with 2,726 fresh deaths.

The active cases further declined to 9,13,378 comprising 3.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent. A net decline of 59,780 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 17,51,358 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,13,75,984.