AIIMS OPD Registration To Become Easy With QR Scanning – Know How Booking Can Be Done

AIIMS OPD Registration Update: It is a long wait for patients to get themselves registered at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). For the lucky ones, their wait time is less. However, a handful of patients have to wait long for their numbers to arrive. Hundreds wait in those lengthy lines, where many stand in queue from early as 4 am, to get the registration done at the country’s top medical institute for checkups in OPDs for their ailing family members. With this in mind, AIIMS has decided to make the registration process easier with QR scanning process across all OPDs (outdoor patients) of their institutes.

AIIMS OPD registration: When will it start

The scan and share QR facility will be started in the new OPD from November 21 and it will be implemented across all the OPDs from January 1 (Sunday), 2023. “Accordingly, it has been decided to promote the use of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID for OPD Registration of new and follow up patients at AIIMS,” a memorandum issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said.

AIIMS’ QR Scanning Registration – How It Works

Queue Number: The QR scanning method for AIIMS registration will provide a registration queue number to the patient on arrival.

Counters and Kiosks: Dedicated counters and kiosks shall be operated from at least 7 am to 10 pm to promote creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs.

No OTP: There will be no OTP system anymore. "Also, at the time of registration by using ABHA ID, often OTP is delayed and maximum attempts to resend the OTP is also limited to 3 times," the office memorandum read.

Patient Journey: Scan and Share QR Code solution of National Health Authority (NHA) will reduce the time taken for registration and help in streamlining the patient journey on arrival at the hospital.

Biometric: The said solution is biometric and face-authentication enabled to allow sharing of ABHA ID details.

Personal Health Record: To further enhance the use case of ABHA ID, QR Code based sharing of digital health records of patients with healthcare professionals shall also be enabled by use of 'Personal Health Record (PHR) applications.

EHospital: eHospital shall be integrated with appropriate framework of NHA so as to allow patients to store their health records like prescriptions, lab reports, discharge summaries, vaccination records, etc in the Digilocker document wallet.