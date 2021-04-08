New Delhi: In wake of the rising COVID infections in national capital, the national capital branch of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced that from April 10, only urgent procedures or surgeries will be taken up in various operation theatres of AIIMS with effect from 10th April, Saturday, in view of COVIDd19 prevention and control. Also Read - Decrease Crowd, Lockdown in Hotspots: AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria Suggests Strategy to Defeat New COVID Surge