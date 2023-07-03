Home

News

Delhi

Air Force Employee Hangs Self In South Delhi Park, Suicide Note Recovered

Air Force Employee Hangs Self In South Delhi Park, Suicide Note Recovered

Akhileshwar Mishra, posted at the Race Course Air Force Station, was found hanging inside the park near south Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium.

Mishra, who hailed from a village in Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging from a tree inside the park with a rope. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man, an employee of the Air Force, allegedly died by suicide at a park in south Delhi. Akhileshwar Mishra, posted at the Race Course Air Force Station, was found hanging inside the park near south Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium on Sunday, police said.

Mishra, who hailed from a village in Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging from a tree inside the park with a rope. A suicide note was recovered from him and it is now being analysed.

You may like to read

The suicide note, dated July 1, stated that he did not “fit” into the world and was defrauded by a stranger. He said he was not under fear or distress.

The hanged body of Mishra was spotted early Sunday morning by some parkgoers who informed the police around 5.40 am.

“When our police team reached the spot, the man was found hanging inside the park opposite gate no 7 of the Thyagaraj Stadium. Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the family has been informed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Initial probe revealed that the man had come alone to the park late Saturday night, police said. No foul play is suspected yet. The man is survived by his parents, wife, and two children, they added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.