Delhi Air Pollution: Air quality in the national capital has worsened further with the city’s AQI closing to 350. Delhi’s air on Friday morning was ‘very poor’ with an overall AQI of 329. The city was covered in a thick grey smog filled with dust. Delhi was ranked as the 2nd most polluted city in the world after Pakistan’s Lahore. Delhi’s Anand Vihar area recorded the worst AQI of 350.Also Read - Air Pollution: Step By Step Guide To Check Air Quality Level in Your Area Using Google Maps

Readings below 50 are considered safe, 51 and 100 are “satisfactory” and anything above 300 is considered hazardous or “severe”. Also Read - Air Pollution: Apart From Delhi, These Cities Also Recorded Poor Air Quality After Diwali | Full List Here

The air quality in the national capital started deteriorating on October 24 with the AQI slipping to the ‘very poor’ category from ‘poor’. Also Read - Air Pollution Latest Update: Delhi Govt To Deploy 150 Anti-Smog Guns At 40 Spots | Read Full Plan Here

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on October 25, a day after Diwali, was at 312, which was the second best for the Diwali day in seven years. Before this, the city had recorded an AQI of 281 on Diwali in 2018.

Reasons For Poor AQI In Delhi

Industrial emissions

Vehicular emissions

Construction work

Stubble burning in nearby states

Diwali fireworks

Stubble Burning Is The Main Concern

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), 46 per cent of air pollution in Delhi is a result of stubble burning in the winter months. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana adds to the woes of Delhi. Despite, the Punjab government’s efforts the stubble burning continued as usual this year as well.

This year, the Delhi government has taken several steps to curb pollution including forming a Special Taskforce to track pollution. Delhi also witnessed an effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers. The Delhi Police set up 210 teams under assistant commissioners of police, while the revenue department has set up 165 teams and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has also implemented pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the capital.

The four-stage action plan involves several steps to counter air pollution including stopping construction activities, prohibiting the use of diesel generators, increasing parking fees to discourage the use of private transport, prohibiting the entry of trucks into Delhi except for essential services, and even schools closures to limit children’s exposure to air pollution.