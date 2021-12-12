New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with senior officials on Monday to review the air pollution situation in Delhi, reported news agency PTI quoting an official on Sunday. Officials from civic bodies, the fire department, the public works department and other departments concerned will attend the meeting, he said.Also Read - Good News For Delhiites: DMRC Installs Improved Information Signages At Metro Stations. Details Here

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the city government had on December 2 announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders in a bid to minimise the impact of air pollution on the health of children. It had earlier banned construction activities and the entry of trucks, barring CNG and e-trucks and those carrying essential commodities, till further orders.

The apex court had asked the Commission for Air Quality Management on Friday to examine pleas for lifting the construction ban and relaxing restrictions on industrial units in Delhi-NCR within a week.

The air quality index (AQI) in the city at 9 am today stood at 255, which falls in the poor category. Neighbouring Faridabad (228), Ghaziabad (274), Gurgaon (200) and Noida (213) also recorded air quality in the poor category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

