Delhi Air Pollution Latest News: As air quality continued to remain in 'very poor category', the Delhi government on Wednesday extended the 'work from home' facility for Delhi govt employees till Sunday. Giving further details, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the vehicles, except those for essential services, are banned from entering city from outside.

The Delhi government also decided to shut schools and other educational institutions till further orders amid rising pollution levels in the national capital.

He said that the ban on construction and demolition activities will continue till Sunday and added that over 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen public transport during this time.

“A total of 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system. The process will start Thursday,” Gopal Rai said at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, he had held a high-level meeting with officials of the department concerned to review the pollution level in the national capial.

On Tuesday night, the Commission for Air Quality Management directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

In the order, the Commission also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi will remain operational till November 30.

On the other hand, the IMD earlier in the day said there will be no major improvement in the air quality till Sunday.

It must be noted that the minimum temperature in the capital dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. The maximum is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded its air quality index at 389 at 9 am. It had slipped into the severe zone on Tuesday and was recorded at 403 at 4 PM.

Faridabad (350), Ghaziabad (368), Greater Noida (358), Gurugram (354) and Noida (369) also recorded their air quality in very poor category.