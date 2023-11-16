Air Pollution: Delhi Govt Plans To Impose More Restrictions, Playing Of Passenger Buses To Be Banned

Home

The Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, stated that the government is actively monitoring the pollution levels in the city. If the situation escalates to the 'Severe' plus category, the authorities will contemplate measures such as artificial rain and the implementation of the odd-even rule.

New Delhi: Amid the continues deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Delhi government is expected to impose a complete ban on passenger busses except those running on CNG electricity, and BS-VI diesel from entering the national capital. Currently, GRAP Stage IV restriction have been imposed in the city to curb the pollution, reported PTI.

This comes as Delhi grapples with hazardous air conditions. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality at 7 am was recorded at 442 in Bawana, 418 in RK Puram, 441 in Jahangirpuri, 416 in Dwarka, 415 in Alipur, 412 in Anand Vihar, 412 in ITO, and 401 near the Delhi airport.

Visuals from India Gate depicted a thick layer of smog enveloping the entire area. Commenting on the pollution, an athlete expressed, “As an athlete, I struggle to breathe in this pollution. Training outdoors becomes challenging due to the difficulty in breathing.

