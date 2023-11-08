Early Winter Vacation Announced For Delhi Schools From Nov 9-18 As Air Quality Deteriorates

Earlier this week, the Delhi government ordered the suspension of physical classes for all students up to class 9.

Classes are likely to resume after November 19.

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced early winter vacation for schools from November 9 to 18 as the air quality continued to deteriorate in the city for one week now. “In view of air pollution, the December winter break of all schools has been rescheduled, now to be from November 9-18,” the Delhi education department said in a notice.

“Accordingly, all schools shall observe Winter Break wef. 09th November 2023 (tomorrow) to 18th November 2023 (Saturday). Heads of Schools to convey this information to parents immediately. Further orders in r/o. the remaining portion of Winter Break will be issued in due course of time,” it added.

Read Official Notification Here:

Physical Classes Suspended

Earlier this week, the Delhi government ordered the suspension of physical classes for all students up to class 9. The notification was issued in accordance with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 which was imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) because of the worsening levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

“In view of the implementation of Stage IV Graded Response Action Plan order issued by CAQM, it is ordered that all classes – except 10 and 12 — in all schools of Delhi shall be held online up to November 10. Teachers shall come to school and conduct classes online,” a circular from the DoE said.

Talking about air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “We have issued orders that the smog tower should be run at full capacity by tomorrow…611 teams have been formed to stop open & biomass burning…”

Gopal Rai says, “I want to thank the SC that it gave the instruction to restart the smog tower which was shut down by the DPCC Chairman. I want to thank the SC for giving instructions for the real-time study data to be published…”

Air Quality Drops to Severe Category

On Wednesday, the air quality in the national capital and its suburbs dropped to the severe category again with smoke from post-harvest paddy straw burning in neighbouring states accounting for one-third of the air pollution in the national capital.

As per the updates from the SAFAR, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 421, worsening from 395 at 4pm on Tuesday.

Notably, the air quality in Delhi consistently languished in the ‘very poor’ category until Friday, 3 November, when it turned even worse, to “severe” (AQI above 400) for the first time this season.

In the wake of these developments, several residents and commuters complained of breathing problems. Hence, they urged the Delhi government and the authorities concerned to mobilize steps to curb the runaway air pollution at the earliest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.