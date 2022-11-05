Four Out Of 5 Families In Delhi-NCR Have A Member Suffering From Pollution Related Illness: Report

Air pollution in Delhi NCR takes a toll on people's health as survey shows 80 per cent families have at least one member suffering from sore throat, cough, eye irritation or other symptoms.

Delhi NCR has at least one member in 80 per cent families suffering from pollution related illness.

New Delhi: The deteriorating air quality in national capital Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category for the third day in a row. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 408 at 9.30 am. On 3 November, The Delhi government imposed final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan. The plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in the city and adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the national capital was banned as part of anti-pollution measures under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The restrictions imposed reminded of Covid-19 induced lockdowns. However, most of the blame has been put on the stubble burning by farmers in the neighboring states.

FOUR OUT OF FIVE FAMILIES SUFFER HEALTH AILMENTS DUE TO POLLUTION

A survey conducted by LocalCircles shows that in every five families in Delhi, at least four have had a member suffer from pollution related ailments. To top that, almost 18% of the total people surveyed have already visited a Doctor or a Hospital concerning pollution related illness. The survey included residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. It showed that families with members ailing due to pollution has risen from 70% to 80% in just five days.

Right after Diwali, the much dreaded reason for air pollution in Delhi, 70% citizens had indicated that someone in the family was experiencing pollution related ailments. The survey revealed that 80% Delhi-NCR families surveyed have one or members facing pollution related ailments in the last few weeks. 80% families revealed that they are “facing multiple issues due to pollution” and 7% indicated that they have had “no issues at all due to pollution”. The survey showed that 18% Delhi NCR families have had one or more members visit a Doctor or a Hospital for pollution related ailments in the last few weeks.

POLLUTION CAUSING MORE HARM TO COVID TIRED LUNGS

According to doctors, air pollution impairs lung immunity and if the lungs are exposed to any infection, pneumonia can get complicated. Post Covid, lungs of many people have lower reserve and that can lead to patients going into respiratory failure earlier than usual making this entire issue a critical health emergency in Delhi NCR.

SYMPTOMS OF POLLUTION RELATED ILLNESS

These are the major symptoms of pollution related illness that ailing family members have complained of:

sore throat

cough

congestion

burning eyes

The most harmful pollutants are fine PM2.5 particles that penetrate deep into lung passageways and are closely associated with excessive premature mortality. Children, the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions like asthma, heart problems, are more susceptible.

“Children, elderly & those whose lungs & hearts are weak, they should not go to such places where there is pollution. If you want to go, go during the day when there is sunlight and wear a mask. We can call air pollution a silent killer,” states Dr Randeep Guleria, Former AIIMS director.

The surveyed showed that to avoid the impact of high air pollution, some have temporarily moved out of the national capital region, while the majority of those remaining are having to pay a price – court ill health.