Delhi Air Pollution Latest News Today: In an effort to combat air pollution and minimise it impact on health of general public, the Delhi government on Sunday extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and work from home for its employees till November 26.

“The government offices shall remain closed till 26 November 2021 except those involved in essential services. The private offices are advised to allow their staff to work from home till 26 November 2021,” the order from the Kejriwal government stated. Also Read - Alert! You'll Now Have To Pay A Hefty Fine For Burning Plastic, Garbage In Open In This City

In the order, the Delhi government, however, lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in the national capital. Also Read - Delhi School Reopening: Physical Classes To Remain Shut Till Further Orders Due To Pollution, Directorate of Education Makes Big Announcement

Earlier in the day, the Directorate of Education had according to the advice of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) shut the schools and colleges till further orders.

“Keeping in view the very poor air quality forecast and that vehicular pollution would cause extensive air pollution and release harmful air pollutants, particularly when the air quality is very poor, it is felt that there is a need for further extension of the curbs on vehicular movement in Delhi,” an order issued by the environment department said.

“Stop entry of trucks in Delhi except the trucks carrying essential commodities till November 26, subject to further review for an extension of this date,” it added.

The Delhi government also said that it has hired around 550 buses from private operators to start plying on the city roads under “Paryawaran Sewa” from Monday. This is being done to help people switch from using private vehicles to public transport in view of the alarming air quality in the national capital.

The Delhi government recently decided to hire 1,000 CNG buses from private operators. “So far, over 750 buses have been registered, of which nearly 550 will be pressed into service under Paryawaran Sewa from Monday on different routes. These buses will augment public transport by increasing the frequency on various routes with a high passenger load,” a transport department officer told news agency PTI.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Cluster scheme of the DIMTS run around 7,000 buses in the city, although official estimates put the requirement in accordance with the current demand to over 11,000 buses.

(With inputs from PTI)