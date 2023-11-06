Home

News

Air Pollution: Will Delhi Impose More Restrictions? Kejriwal Calls Meeting Today to Review Situation

Air Pollution: Will Delhi Impose More Restrictions? Kejriwal Calls Meeting Today to Review Situation

Delhi Air Pollution: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a high-level meeting as the pollution in the national capital continues to rise. Will more restrictions be imposed in the city?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls For High Level Meeting

New Delhi: The Indian capital can lately be best described as a ‘gas chamber’ as pollution in the city has gone up my multiple folds, making it difficult for the citizens to breathe properly. With AQI swinging between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, most schools have been closed, work from home (WFH) has been ordered in several offices and many restrictions have been imposed for the coming days, especially ahead of Diwali. In the wake of increasing pollution, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting to address the issue. What is this meeting about, will more restrictions be imposed and what will be the outcome of this meeting, know answers to these questions..

Trending Now

Delhi CM Calls High-Level Meeting On Increasing Pollution

As mentioned earlier, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on the issue of increasing pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other officials of all concerned departments are expected to attend this meeting. The meeting will take place at 12 noon.

You may like to read

What Is Delhi AQI?

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI measured at 9 AM from ITO in Delhi was recorded as 400 in the Very Poor Category. The AQI data from Ashok Vihar in West Delhi at 9 am was recorded at 398 again in the Very Poor category. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The Air Quality Commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.

Restrictions Imposed In Delhi

According to the 8-point action plan, there will be a ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks). Also, a ban will be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services. GRAP Stage-IV restrictions also include NCR State Govts and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.

With the air quality worsening further in the Delhi-NCR, schools in Delhi have been shut till November 10 and employees at the government and private schools have been asked to work from home. Delhi Education Minister Atishi said the primary schools will remain closed till November 10. She further informed that classes 6-12 may switch to online classes. Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, directives have been issued for 50 percent of government and private office staff to work from home.

Delhi Air Pollution: Weather Condition, Stubble Burning Primary Reasons

Adverse meteorological conditions, along with emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and local sources of pollution, combine to push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season. According to the news agency ANI, there have been over 2,500 reported cases of stubble burning this year.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.