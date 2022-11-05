Air Pollution Woes: How Bad Air Is Choking Delhi Street Sales

People are flocking to malls where they have the luxury of air purifiers leaving the street vendors high and dry out on the polluted streets.

People in Delhi are avoiding street shopping owing to the rise in pollution.

Delhi Air Pollution: The national capital region is reeling from the toxic air once again this year affecting the day-to-day lives of all. People are forced to breathe poison as AQI levels are already in the severe category with no respite in sight. Delhi government yesterday announced several measures to mitigate the damages such as shutting down primary schools, banning LMVs, and announcing work from home for 50% of government staff among many others. However, the bad air is not only choking the city dwellers but also taking the life out of street sales which are witnessing a decrease in footfall owing to the bad weather in Delhi-NCR.

Street Sales Hit In Delhi-NCR

It’s already very hard for street vendors to be out there in this toxic weather. But the dip in sales is what they are more concerned about. People have started avoiding high streets such as Khan Market and Connaught Place amid severe air pollution in Delhi and neighbouring cities. People are flocking to malls where they have the luxury of air purifiers leaving the street vendors high and dry out on the polluted streets.

“For the last three days, the crowd has dipped and shops have also reported a decline in footfalls in comparison with last week. People are avoiding open areas due to pollution,” said Sanjeev Mehra, president of Khan Market Traders Association to ET.

Mall operators have not witnessed any dip in footfall so far. While people may be avoiding high streets, it seems malls continue to attract crowds across North India. ”

Many restaurants and retailers are in a wait-and-watch mode as Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) has crossed 450, indicating very severe levels, and it’s similar in neighbouring cities like Noida and Gurgaon.