Delhi Air Quality: Work From Home Orders Issued For 50 Per Cent Staff In Govt, Private Offices

Pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region have remained in the “severe plus” category for the past few days.

Worsening AQI: Work from home order has been issued for employees in the government and private offices in Delhi amid the worsening air quality. Also, on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire NCR with immediate effect, in addition to all actions under Stages I, II, and III to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.

Delhi-NCR Pollution Levels In SEVERE PLUS Category

Pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region have remained in the “severe plus” category for the past few days as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at “400” at several locations in and around the national capital. Overall average AQI of 410, the worst perhaps till date, was recorded on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The central government has asked the administrations of the Delhi-NCR region to implement the “final stage of GRAP-4” on Sunday under which the Delhi government announced “Work From Home” for 50% of government staff till the next orders.

All Primary Schools Closed Till November 10

All primary schools in Delhi have been closed till November 10 in view of the situation, informed Delhi Education Minister Atishi as it was announced on Thursday that primary schools will not open on Friday and Saturday, and a call on further closure will be taken thereafter.

Additional curbs are already in place in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad to deal with the pollution.

Delhi High Court Holds Govt Responsible For Poor AQI

The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up Delhi’s Forest Department for passing “stereotypical orders” allowing the felling of trees in the national capital and asked if “you wanted people to live in gas chambers. It’s only application of mind and it is only sensitivity”.

The bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh showed displeasure at the casual approach of the Delhi Forest Department and its officials and said, “What we’re trying to sensitise you–you aren’t understanding. This is dereliction of duty. Cutting corners–total disregard of court orders. You are responsible for the mess the citizens of Delhi are in today.” The court also orally observed that this type of order has led to toxic levels of air pollution in the city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching alarming levels.

Delhi Air Pollution: Weather Condition, Stubble Burning Primary Reasons

Adverse meteorological conditions, along with emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and local sources of pollution, combine to push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season. According to the news agency ANI, there have been over 2,500 reported cases of stubble burning this year.

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a practical tool for measuring air quality conditions in an easily comprehensible manner. It is divided into six AQI categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. An AQI ranging from 201 to 300 falls into the ‘poor’ category and is categorized under Stage 1 restrictions. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘very poor,’ falling under Stage 2. An AQI of 401 to 450 is designated as ‘severe’ and falls under Stage 3.

No Respite From Smog And Air Pollution

Pollution has been on the rise in several states and among these cities, one of them is Delhi where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been very bad and alarming. The Delhi AQI is a matter of concern as this is the condition of the city before Diwali and it is expected that the conditions will get worse during the upcoming festive season.

Delhi-NCR AQI Matter Of Concern

The Air Quality Index of the Delhi-NCR remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Nov 03. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index stood at 346. The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good, Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.