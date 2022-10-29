New Delhi: As Delhi’s Air Quality Index worsens to ‘Very Poor’ category after remaining ‘Severe’ since Diwali, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has put a ban on all construction and demolition activities in the capital and National Capital Region. Barring a few projects, no activities pertaining to construction or demolishing of buildings would be allowed in Delhi NCR.Also Read - Delhi’s Air Quality Plunges to 'Severe' Category, To Worsen Further For Next Three Days

Delhi | Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) bans construction & demolition activities in the entire NCR, except for some projects; directs the implementation of Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

The commission has also directed for the implementation of Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) – a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity, is classified under four stages depending on the air quality in Delhi. Stage I in a case of ‘poor’ air quality (AQI 201-300), Stage II for ‘very poor’ air quality, Stage III for ‘severe’ air quality (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV for ‘severe plus’ air quality (AQI>450).

FROM VERY POOR TO SEVERE CATEGORY

Since Friday, Delhi’s AQI has been of great concern for authorities and public as it has led to health problems such as difficulty in breathing and eye-irritation among kids. The AQI between zero to 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Some areas reported a “severe” category of air quality, such as Anand Vihar where the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 464 late Friday, making it one of the most polluted areas in the city. The overall air quality of Delhi on Friday evening remained in the “very poor” category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 309, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall concentration of particulate matters, PM 10 and PM 2.5, was recorded at 252 (“poor”) and 309 (“very poor”), respectively on Saturday. In Pusa, the AQI was recorded 329.